Driver Plows Through Backyard Fence, Narrowly Misses Swimming Pool

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to the homeowner who says this ins't the first time his fence has been smashed by an out-of-control driver. (Published 6 minutes ago)

A driver and his Ford Mustang almost had to be fished out of a swimming pool after he crashed through a backyard fence in El Cajon.

The accident happened around at around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Castano Lane and Ridge Hill in an unincorporated part of the city.

The homeowner told NBC 7 it was the second time in three years he's had to replace this fence after drivers failed to negotiate the turn onto Castano Lane.

"It was just really loud,” witness Matthew Cantellano said of the crash. He grabbed his phone and began recording the aftermath. “It was just ridiculous how much damage it had caused."

Cantellano’s video shows the blue Ford Mustang resting on a pile of rubble inches away from the deep end of the homeowner’s swimming pool.

The homeowner, who wished not to be identified, told NBC 7 his two sons, both under the age of 2, and his wife, were asleep in the house at the time of the crash. The homeowner was in the kitchen that looks out into the backyard.

Witnesses say a man and woman in their early 20s were inside the car and were given sobriety tests at the scene.

“I could tell that she was very intoxicated,” Cantellano said about the woman. “She was laughing a lot."

But the homeowners and neighbors were not amused. The damage will likely cost several thousand dollars. Police say the driver and passengers could have paid with their lives.

Residents say they are fed up with the speeding cars and damage done at the corner and say speedbumps would the issue.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.