Driver Killed After Car Crashes, Bursts Into Flames in Grantville

One person was killed when a car veered off a Grantville roadway and crashed through a fence and some trees before bursting into flames on Wednesday.

The driver lost control of a 2014 Chevy Cruz on a curve in Camino Del Rio North near Ward Road just before midnight, the San Diego Police Department said.

The car went off the road and crashed through a chain link fence, but the car did not stop on impact, SDPD said. The car kept going up an embankment where it crashed into two trees and overturned.

The car then came to a stop and burst into flames, SDPD, said.

Two people who passed the wreck at first thought a brush fire had sparked on the side of the road. When they looked closer they saw the car, so they stopped to help.

“The whole thing was exploding and it was just – we tried, we really tried but by the time we got close to the vehicle it was already blowing up,” Zack Khoshnaw said.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear what caused the car to lose control in the first place. The crash remained under investigation.

No other information was available.

