A driver pulling out of a gas station in San Ysidro Friday night accidentally hit a man crossing the street in the area, killing him, San Diego police said.

The deadly accident happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the driveway of a Shell gas station located on the south side of East San Ysidro Boulevard in south San Diego County.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 68-year-old man was trying to cross the street from south to north. At the same time, a 45-year-old woman driving a 2016 Dodge Journey was facing north, with plans to make a left turn onto westbound East San Ysidro Boulevard.

Both the driver and pedestrian took off at the same time, police said. The driver hit the pedestrian as she made the left turn.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

The SDPD said driving under the influence is not a suspected factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.