Driver Hits Senior Citizen in Park West - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Hits Senior Citizen in Park West

By Kevin Pichinte

    The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division is investigating a car crash in Park West that left a senior citizen seriously injured Wednesday afternoon. 

    A 31-year-old female driver was driving a Volvo sedan southbound on 3300 and 6th Avenue near Balboa Park when she hit a 79-year-old female pedestrian.

    The pedestrian suffered multiple fractures and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to SDPD. No alcohol or drugs are suspected.

    Anyone with information related to the incident should call SDPD traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.


    Published 33 minutes ago

