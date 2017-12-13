Driver Hits Senior Citizen in Park West

The San Diego Police Department’s traffic division is investigating a car crash in Park West that left a senior citizen seriously injured Wednesday afternoon.

A 31-year-old female driver was driving a Volvo sedan southbound on 3300 and 6th Avenue near Balboa Park when she hit a 79-year-old female pedestrian.

The pedestrian suffered multiple fractures and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to SDPD. No alcohol or drugs are suspected.

Anyone with information related to the incident should call SDPD traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.



