Driver Goes Up Ramp of Flatbed and Flips in 'Hollywood Stunt' Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Goes Up Ramp of Flatbed and Flips in 'Hollywood Stunt' Crash

By Omari Fleming and Rafael Avitabile

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    A Chula Vista driver had to be rescued from their car after they drove up the loading ramps on a parked flatbed truck and rolled over on the car's driver side.

    The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said that the driver was headed east on E Street near Broadway when it hit the back of a flatbed truck in the process of loading a forklift.

    The wheels on the right side of the car went up the loading ramps causing the Toyota to catch air and flip over on its driver side and come to rest in the middle of E Street.

    A witness who was driving alongside the Toyota told NBC 7 that the crash looked like a Hollywood stunt.

    Another witness said a crowd of people immediately ran toward the overturned car to help the driver, but a Good Samaritan with EMT experience stopped them to make sure they didn't make matters worse.

    Chula Vista Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene and cut away the roof of the car to free the driver.

    The driver suffered minor injuries.

    No other information was available.

