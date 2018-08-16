Driver Goes Through Fence, Hits 2 Students and Parent at Hidden Valley Middle School

Two children and an adult were transported to the hospital after a traffic collision at Hidden Valley Middle School (HVMS) in Escondido.

Escondido Fire Department Battalion Chief Andre Paredes said one child was medevaced to Rady Children's Hospital and another was taken there via ambulance. An Adult was also transported to Palomar Medical Center.

The crash happened on campus at 2700 Reed Road at around 1:52 p.m.

HVMS Principal Trent Smith sent an email to the school community saying that a driver in the East Parking Lot drove through a fence and hit two students and a parent shortly after dismissal.

"Because many of our students witnesses this event, we will be sharing information with them first thing tomorrow morning during our Raider Time," the email said.

A student who was inside the vehicle was also injured, Smith said. Smith said the driver was at the school to pick up students.

No other information was available.

