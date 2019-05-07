A car took off after striking a pedestrian in Santee Tuesday morning but later returned to the scene, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The pedestrian was struck along N. Magnolia Avenue near the Santee Historical Society at about 5 a.m. on Monday.

SDSO first said the driver and vehicle involved did not stay at the scene but later confirmed a driver returned. No arrests were made and it was not clear if the driver would be facing charges.

The pedestrian was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital. The severity of his injuries were not known.

A portion of N. Magnolia Avenue was blocked as the sheriff's department investigated the crash. Traffic was being diverted around the area.

No other information was available.

