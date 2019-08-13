Driver Flees After Hitting CHP Patrol Car on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

A California Highway Patrol officer was injured when their patrol car was struck by another car on State Route 94 Tuesday.

The collision happened in eastbound lanes east of Massechusetts Avenue around 10:23 p.m. The CHP said the collision ripped a door off of the CHP patrol car.

The CHP said the driver tried to flee but was stopped on the eastbound Lemon Grove Avenue off-ramp and was taken into custody.

The officer suffered a non-life threatening leg injury, according to the CHP.

No other information was available.

