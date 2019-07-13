Driver Flees After Hit-and-Run Involving 6-Year-old Child - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Flees After Hit-and-Run Involving 6-Year-old Child

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    A 6-year-old was rushed to the hospital after getting hit by a car that took off, Chula Vista Police confirm.

    It happened on Terra Nova Drive and East H Street in Chula Vista around 8 p.m. Saturday.

    Investigators said the 6-year-old was hit in the intersection. The child's parents were there at the time of the incident.

    The 6-year-old was transferred to Rady Children's as a precaution but is expected to be ok, CVPD said. The parents told the officers the child was breathing and conscious after getting hit by the car.

    Witnesses told police they saw a black Hyundai speed off on East H Street after hitting the 6-year-old.

    Chula Vista Police are still looking for the black Hyundai.

    Anyone with information should contact CVPD at (619) 691-5151

    No other information was available.

