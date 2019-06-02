Driver Dies Following Fiery Crash on I-8

A deadly accident on Interstate 8, Sunday morning, ended with a car engulfed in flames, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 3 a.m. a man was traveling westbound on I-8, in a blue Toyota Tundra, at a high speed approaching the Crestwood Road under crossing, when for unknown reasons the driver veered left and struck head-on into a metal guard rail lining, officials said.

The vehicle then became airborne and collided head-on into the opposite embankment to the west side of Crestwood Rd. causing the driver to be ejected from the Tundra and land under the rear bed of the vehicle, CHP said.

The vehicle then caught fire and both the driver and vehicle became engulfed in flames, according to officials.

The man remains undentified, but CHP said "it appears that the driver is a black male with short and thin stature".

Anyone with information on the crash or identity of the driver can contact El Cajon CHP at (619) 401-2000.