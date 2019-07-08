A San Diego County Sheriff's Deputy was injured when a driver intentionally slammed an SUV into her patrol vehicle during a pursuit on Interstate 15 in North County.

The pursuit started in unincorporated Escondido just east of I-15 near Mountain Meadow Road at about 10:45 p.m. when the sheriff's deputy, identified as S. Hurd, noticed a Nissan Pathfinder without lights on.

Hurd pulled the driver over but, after stopping for a moment, the driver took off leading the deputy on city streets at speeds of 90 miles per hour, SDSO said.

The driver continued onto Gopher Canyon Road but made a U-turn and entered southbound I-15.

After about a half-mile, the driver made a U-turn on the freeway, driving the wrong way and intentionally hurtling towards Hurd's patrol vehicle, SDSO said.

The SUV slammed into the rear passenger's side, which left Hurd's vehicle disabled on the freeway and the driver took off, again traveling the wrong way on I-15.

Hurd complained of pain and was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Deputies searched for the SUV and later located it at the Lawrence Welk Resort in Escondido with one person inside. SDSO said the person was not the driver, but was taken into custody. Deputies searched for the driver but was unable to located the suspect.

No other information was available.

