A man was taken to the hospital Thursday night after he crashed his car through the wall of a Chula Vista storage facility and ended up in a pile of rubble.

Chula Vista police said the driver was being combative with officers after they arrived on scene and found his car 20 feet into the building.

The driver crashed into the facility on Main Street near Hilltop Drive at around 9:45 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

The man was taken to UCSD Medical Center but was not arrested. CVPD did not confirm if he was impaired.

