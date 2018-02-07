Driver Plows Into Pole After Being Stung by Bee on SR-125 in La Mesa - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Plows Into Pole After Being Stung by Bee on SR-125 in La Mesa

The driver was having trouble breathing after being stung, CHP officials said

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 42 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    File image of honey bees.

    A driver rammed into a light pole on State Route 125 in La Mesa Wednesday after being stung by a bee, officials confirmed.

    The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on northbound SR-125 near Lemon Avenue. California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said the driver’s vehicle flipped onto its side after colliding with the pole.

    The driver was having trouble breathing after being stung by the bee, Doerr added.

    The light pole was not knocked down in the accident; wires were not exposed. Doerr said the driver suffered minor injuries in the crash. At this point, it is unknown if the driver experienced an allergic reaction to the sting.

    The freeway off-ramp was temporarily blocked off to motorists following the collision. It reopened about an hour later.

