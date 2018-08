The driver was arrested. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports from National City.

A driver was arrested for DUI Saturday morning after he allegedly crashed into a fire hydrant in National City, National City police (NCPD) confirmed.

The crash, at National City Boulevard and 17th Street, sent water shooting into the air and flooded the street.

The driver lost control of his SUV around 4 a.m. and slammed into the hydrant, flipping the SUV on its side.

Firefighters were eventually able to shut off the water.