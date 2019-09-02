Driver Trapped After Slamming Into Pole in Lakeside

The scene of the crash in Lakeside on Labor Day morning.

Emergency responders had to pull a driver from a mangled car Monday after the driver plowed into a traffic light pole in Lakeside.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the traffic light along the 8300 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard at Winter Gardens Drive.

Heartland Fire & Rescue Department officials said a driver, traveling alone, struck a pole and became trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the wreckage.

The car was destroyed; it was later towed away from the scene.

Photo credit: NBC 7 San Diego

Officials said the driver was taken to a local hospital.

The crash happened in front of homes, but no one else was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.