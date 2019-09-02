Driver Trapped After Slamming Into Pole in Lakeside - NBC 7 San Diego
Driver Trapped After Slamming Into Pole in Lakeside

The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the traffic light along the 8300 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard at Winter Gardens Drive

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    NBC 7 San Diego
    Emergency responders had to pull a driver from a mangled car Monday after the driver plowed into a traffic light pole in Lakeside.

    The crash happened around 7 a.m. at the traffic light along the 8300 block of Winter Gardens Boulevard at Winter Gardens Drive.

    Heartland Fire & Rescue Department officials said a driver, traveling alone, struck a pole and became trapped inside the vehicle. Firefighters had to cut the driver out of the wreckage.

    The car was destroyed; it was later towed away from the scene.

    The scene of the crash in Lakeside on Labor Day morning.
    Photo credit: NBC 7 San Diego

    Officials said the driver was taken to a local hospital.

    The crash happened in front of homes, but no one else was hurt.

    No other details were immediately available.

      

