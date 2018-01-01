Driver Arrested for DUI After Running Light, Hitting 3 People in Tierrasanta

Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver ran a red light in Tierrasanta Sunday evening.

The driver of a Lexus failed to stop on Santo Road at Shields St. around 6:13 p.m., hitting three people in a Honda Civic. The driver of the Honda was making a left onto Santo Road when the car was hit by the Lexus.

Two of the passengers were able to get out of the Honda, but the driver was trapped inside.

The driver of the Lexus was unhurt but was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence.

Two of the victims have serious injuries, and one has minor injuries.

There were at least three other DUI-related incidents in the county overnight, and more than 200 people have been arrested for DUI statewide so far this weekend.



