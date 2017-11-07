A driver was arrested after he sideswiped an Escondido police officer's patrol vehicle and took off Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 9:28 p.m. on N Midway Drive and E Washington Avenue, according to Escondido police.

The police officer was driving southbound on Midway Drive when a truck heading northbound veered off and sideswiped his patrol car.

Police said the driver of the truck then got out and ran off. The officer chased the suspect until more officers arrived on scene.

The suspect was detained. The truck was reported as stolen from Palomar College, police said.

The officer has minor injuries but is expected to be okay.

No other information was available.

