Drama in Political Realm Doesn't Bother Some Facebook Users

NBC 7's Megan Tevrizian asks Facebook users about their thoughts on the platform and whether or not recent turmoil will lead to a drop in account holders. (Published 2 hours ago)

It’s been a bad few months for Facebook. The social media giant has been in the news a lot lately, and it’s not for the right reasons.

The everyday user, however, doesn’t seem to mind the latest data scandal involving Cambridge Analytica – at least not yet.

Here are some of the comments from people as we gauged their recent interest in the social media giant:

“It does make me uncomfortable. I didn’t even know they could take information and stream it towards me to sway my decisions,” said Erin Gillcrist, a student at SDSU.

“I signed up for Facebook about six or seven years ago so I could spy on my daughter when she was away at college and other than that I don’t use it to communicate with anybody,” said Tom Hanscom from Escondido.

“I haven’t really followed up on everything that’s going on with that, I feel like some people may feel that way but I’ve never been on Facebook too often,” said Mackenzie Huntze, a prospective SDSU student.

“I think it’s here to stay. I like human interaction, I don’t stay on it as long as many people I know do, but it’s the way of the world,” said Charlotte Turner of Oceanside.

If you ever try to delete your Facebook account, be prepared that it’s not an easy process. It involves multiple steps and a two week waiting period while Facebook processes the request. If you log onto your account during those two weeks, you have to start the deletion process all over again.