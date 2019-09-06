NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez heard from two story readers who want to block out the noise and keep the event about the children. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Performers Want 'Drag Queen Story Time' to Stay About the Kids

Two of the storytellers at the center of the controversial Drag Queen Story Time spoke out for the first time Friday.

The event, which claims to promote love and acceptance through art, features a drag queen reading children’s stories to kids. The event is scheduled next week at the Chula Vista Central Library, but it has been met with protest and criticism since it was announced.

Drag performers and educators Raquelita and Barbie Q express joy and imagination with flashy outfits sassy dance moves, and say they bring that same joy and imagination to Drag Queen Story Time.

“We feel it is important to teach kids how to be themselves and art is definitely a way to do that,” Raquelita said.

Outraged parents and community members don’t agree. They’ve asked the city of Chula Vista to ban the event, but city responded with full support, backing up supporters’ claims that the event promotes inclusivity.

“What makes me feel very impowered is to know that there is also a lot of leaders in the community that support,” Barbie Q said.

She said her main objective is to drown out the noise and keep the event focused on the kids.

“I want to keep space safe and I also want it to be a fun and engaging space for the kids,” she said.

The event was originally scheduled at the Otay Ranch Library but had to be moved to the larger central library due to high demand.