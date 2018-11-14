Go long for a chance at thousands of dollars in tuition at the San Diego County Credit Union 2018 Holiday Bowl.

Three contestants will compete to throw the most footballs into giant Dr. Pepper cans on the Mission Valley field, as part of the pop’s Tuition Giveaway.

The event will take place between the third and fourth quarters of the Holiday Bowl set for Dec. 31.

San Diegans can enter to take to the field on Dr. Pepper’s website.

A total of 10 grand prizes will be awarded, each of which will include two VIP pre-game party passes and two game tickets to the SDCCU 2018 Holiday Bowl.

From these winners, three will be selected to compete in the passing challenge.

The winner of the throwing contest will receive $10,000 in tuition and the ability to test their luck in an additional throw to skyrocket their total school winnings to $100,000.

The two runners-up will each get $2,000 in tuition.

Entries will be accepted until Nov. 28. Players must be at least 18 years old.

The contest is part of the Holiday Bowl festivities. The game features two of the nation's top college football teams from the Pac-12 and Big 10 conferences.

The 41st annual game will kick off at 4 p.m.