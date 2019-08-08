Dozens of Firefighters Called to Restaurant Fire in Del Mar

Firefighters responded to a fire at a restaurant in Del Mar Thursday morning.

More than three dozen fire personnel were called at about 4:30 a.m. to the fire at the Taste of Thai restaurant off San Andres Drive near Via de la Valle.

Crews had the fire subdued within an hour and some light smoke could be seen rising from the restaurant.

The cause of the fire was not yet known but firefighters on scene said it appeared the fire came from the kitchen. A fire investigator was called to the scene.

No other information was available.

