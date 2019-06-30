Dozens of Beachgoers Stung by Stingrays at La Jolla Shores

As ocean temperatures rise, so do the number of stingrays along San Diego's coastline and lifeguards are asking those flocking to the beach to be cautious. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

San Diego Lifeguards are warning beachgoers to watch for stingrays as two dozen people were stung at La Jolla Shores.

Lifeguards said that a lot of cases were reported because of the packed beaches and the warm water conditions.

Stingrays love the warm shallow water conditions and water temperatures on Sunday were nearing 70 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration.

Lifeguards made several announcements at La Jolla Shores warning people about stingrays.

Kevin Burgess was one of the unlucky people that got stung while surfing in deep ocean water.

“I broke my femur a few years ago and if I consider that a 10 this would be an 8,” said Burgess. “It was one of the most painful things that has happened, that was centralized on one spot.”

Stingrays will bury themselves beneath the sand while they hunt. When a beachgoer unwittingly steps on or near one, a ray will react by using their barbed tail to puncture the threat.

Experts advise beachgoers to do the so-called "stingray shuffle" by dragging their feet through the sand to scare away stingrays and avoid getting stung.

If you do get stung, contact your nearest lifeguard. They will most likely have you soak the affected area in hot water. The best temperature to relieve the toxins is 110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit.