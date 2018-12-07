Four businesses in Moreana were flooded Friday morning when an eight-inch concrete pipe burst, sending water flowing down an alleyway.

The concrete water main break broke on Naples Street, just east of Morena Boulevard sometime Friday morning, according to the city of San Diego.

Water department crews were called to shut off the water to two dozen customers, which would likely remain without water until at least 7 p.m., according to a city spokesperson.

The owner of Kitchen boutique Design was on her way into work at 9 a.m. when she was told about the water main break. She arrived to find her business flooded.

"Everything is full of water," Hlai Ghaci said. "I’ve got computers in the water all the cabinets are installed, so all the wood is probably going to get damaged, all the furniture. So it's kind of tough."

Crews were in an alleyway behind the business making repairs to the concrete main. The city said crews were working to cut through concrete to get to the pipe itself, which they would replace with PVC pipe.

It could take crews up to eight hours to repair, clean and restore water to customers, the city spokesperson said.

It was not clear what caused the pipe to burst in the first place.