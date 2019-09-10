Downtown Street to be Closed for Federal Building Construction

A stretch of Front Street in downtown San Diego will be closed this weekend as construction crews work on the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Office Building.

Both vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be detoured around Front Street between Broadway and F Street from From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept 14 and 15 as crews install scaffolding to the exterior of the building.

A portion of Front street goes underneath the federal building, meaning traffic lanes must be shut down for construction.

The project is meant to re-enforce the structural safety of the Edward J. Schwartz Federal Office Building, which houses the U.S. District Court, IRS Taxpayer Assistance, U.S. Attorneys, the office of Senator Dianne Feinstein, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.