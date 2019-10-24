Downtown’s San Diego Central Courthouse was evacuated Thursday after someone pulled a fire alarm, temporarily bringing all proceedings and business to a halt there.
Firefighters arrived at the courthouse on Union Street just after 12 p.m., but there was no fire at the building.
A large crowd of people evacuated from the courthouse could be seen standing around on the sidewalk in front of the building.
No other information was available.
