The scene at the courthouse in downtown San Diego Thursday.

Downtown’s San Diego Central Courthouse was evacuated Thursday after someone pulled a fire alarm, temporarily bringing all proceedings and business to a halt there.

Firefighters arrived at the courthouse on Union Street just after 12 p.m., but there was no fire at the building.

A large crowd of people evacuated from the courthouse could be seen standing around on the sidewalk in front of the building.

No other information was available.

False Fire Alarm Prompts Evacs at Downtown SD Courthouse

The scene at the San Diego Central Courthouse Thursday after someone pulled a fire alarm. There was no fire, it was a false alarm. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.