A man wielding a machete attacked another man in downtown San Diego. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez speaks with the victim who described the chilling ordeal. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

A man wielding a machete allegedly attacked another man in downtown San Diego Wednesday in an attempted robbery, chasing the victim after hitting him in the face.

“I started running towards the (Andaz) hotel after he hit me,” the victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, told NBC 7. “He was still chasing me but I eventually lost him.”

The attack happened around 4 a.m. at the Salvation Army on 7th Avenue and F Street, near the Andaz Hotel, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) confirmed. The victim told NBC 7 he was walking on 7th Avenue when the suspect walked up to him and demanded he empty his pockets. He refused, at which point the suspect took out a machete and hit him in the face.

When police officers arrived, the suspect was gone. A search was launched for the man, described as 5-foot-8 and in his 20s. He wore a black jacket, beanie cap and a brown handkerchief covering his mouth. He was last seen running away from the area.

The victim suffered minor scratches to his face and was interviewed and photographed by investigators. He was treated at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the ordeal. As of 10 a.m., no arrests had been made in this case.