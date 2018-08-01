Downtown Gym Credit Card Thief Suspect Spent $8K

Police are searching for a suspect involved in credit card theft from a downtown gym on July 9.

A man made nearly $8,000 worth of fraudulent purchases, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

He is believed to have pried open a locker at AquaVie and stolen four credit cards from the victim’s wallet, according to SDPD Sgt. Matthew Botkin.

The break in occurred at around 6:30 p.m., said Botkin.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Kevin Jankowski at 619-744-9517.