Downtown Gym Credit Card Thief Suspect Spent $8K - NBC 7 San Diego
By Andrew Johnson

Published 2 hours ago

    Police are searching for a suspect involved in credit card theft from a downtown gym on July 9.

    A man made nearly $8,000 worth of fraudulent purchases, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    He is believed to have pried open a locker at AquaVie and stolen four credit cards from the victim’s wallet, according to SDPD Sgt. Matthew Botkin.

    The break in occurred at around 6:30 p.m., said Botkin.

    Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Kevin Jankowski at 619-744-9517.

      

