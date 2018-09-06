Once a seemingly untouchable giant, the African Elephant is now one of the many species facing extinction. On this NBC 7 special, Down to Earth: The Extinction Crisis, Dagmar Midcap travels to South Africa where teams will gather two dozen endangered elephants and attempt to move them to Mozambique where they can flourish away from the threat of poachers and habitat loss. One hundred years ago, the continent of Africa was home to 500 million elephants. Today, less than 700,000 remain. Will we be the generation that loses elephants forever?

Segment 1

Down to Earth: Extinction Crisis Segment 1

Down to Earth: Extinction Crisis with NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap (Segment 1) (Published 16 minutes ago)

The capture and loading of 24 elephants is complete. The next objective is to get them to their new home in Mozambique. It’ll take 36 straight hours of driving to get them there, with challenges at every turn.

Segment 2

Down to Earth: Extinction Crisis Segment 2

Down to Earth: Extinction Crisis with NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap (Segment 2) (Published 21 minutes ago)

Will the elephants make it through their first night after being relocated to the Zinave National Park in Mozambique? Will they reconnect with the herd that was relocated in the last relocation project? Their new habitat can be welcoming and dangerous at the same time.

Segment 3

Down to Earth: Extinction Crisis Segment 3

Down to Earth: Extinction Crisis with NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap (Segment 3) (Published 23 minutes ago)

Will we be the generation that loses elephants forever? Every single one of us can make a difference. We hope that what you’ve seen on this special presentation of Down to Earth with Dagmar Midcap has entertained, informed and inspired you.

Segment 4

Down to Earth: Extinction Crisis Segment 4