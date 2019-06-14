The new location is in the Village Walk shopping center in the Eastlake neighborhood.

A new Donut Bar opened this week in San Diego County, offering the fresh-baked breakfast bites to folks in Chula Vista.

The company, which first launched in 2013 in downtown San Diego, is adding several locations throughout the Southwest.

The Chula Vista location held a soft opening earlier this week with its official opening on Friday.

Hours will be weekdays beginning at 8 a.m. and weekends begining at 7 a.m. The storefront stays open only until supplies run out.

In 2017, the company tested the waters in the Eastlake area with a surprise pop-up that lasted all of 40 minutes.

Eastlake Flocks to Donut Bar's Surprise Pop-up

Word traveled fast and people left the location with boxes of the treats.

The new location isn't on the company's official website but it can be found in the Village Walk shopping center which includes Sprouts, Trader Joe's and Petco.