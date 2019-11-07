Domestication is Newest Threat to Wild Cheetahs - NBC 7 San Diego
Domestication is Newest Threat to Wild Cheetahs

Cheetah numbers are in drastic decline due to poaching and habitat destruction, and now there’s a new threat

By Dagmar Midcap

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    Cheetah numbers are in drastic decline due to poaching and habitat destruction, and now there’s a new threat. Wild cheetah cubs taken from their mothers, are being smuggled to the middle east to be used as pets for the ultra rich.

    The Cheetah Conservation Foundation is raising funds for a desperately need ‘halfway house’ where cubs rescued from the smugglers can be medically treated and nourished back to health before hopefully being released back into the wild.

    Each cub matters – and you can help, check out https://cheetah.org/

