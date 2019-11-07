Domestication is Newest Threat to Wild Cheetahs

Hunting and poaching are great threats to wild cheetahs but a new threat is emerging. NBC 7's Dagmar Midcap explains (Published 38 minutes ago)

Cheetah numbers are in drastic decline due to poaching and habitat destruction, and now there’s a new threat. Wild cheetah cubs taken from their mothers, are being smuggled to the middle east to be used as pets for the ultra rich.

The Cheetah Conservation Foundation is raising funds for a desperately need ‘halfway house’ where cubs rescued from the smugglers can be medically treated and nourished back to health before hopefully being released back into the wild.

Each cub matters – and you can help, check out https://cheetah.org/