Domestic Violence Symposium Draws County, State Leaders

Local and state leaders spoke out Saturday about domestic violence and human trafficking.

The San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls presented its fourth annual symposium in Sorrento Valley.

This year's event was all about combating violence against women and girls.

Dozens of community groups set up booths to help educate attendees on ways to identify victims and also resources available to stop violence.

Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins briefed the crowd on legislation in Sacramento aimed at helping victims.

District Attorney Summer Stephan served as the keynote speaker talking about the importance of fostering communities where all victims can speak up.

"They may be changed by it, it may transform them, it may hurt them, it may traumatize them for years, but they're not lesser because of it and that's really, really important," said Stephan.

This year's symposium was held inside Qualcomm’s AZ Auditorium.