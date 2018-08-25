1 Killed, 3 Injured in Crash Involving Dog on SR-94: CHP

A 53-year-old woman died and three others were seriously injured after a multi-car crash on westbound State Route 94 near 25th Street Saturday morning, CHP said.

Animal control was trying to coerce a dog off the freeway around 10:30 a.m. when a driver behind their vehicle swerved for unknown reasons, causing a chain reaction crash. The animal control vehicle was hit, but the two people inside were not injured.

Three other people were taken to the hospital.

The driver who started the chain reaction crash was driving at high speeds, according to CHP.

The dog ran away and has not been located.

