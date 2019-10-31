Taking your pup to play golf with you. Sounds pretty good, right?

The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) is hosting its eighth annual dog-friendly golf tournament at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach on Monday, Nov. 4 at 12 p.m.

The San Diego-based non-profit will let golfers play 18 holes with their dog!

FACE partners with local veterinarians to offer assistance to pets and their owners during a time when they need it most.

“Essentially, we got started through a group of veterinarians and concerned community members who wanted to help end what we call ‘economic euthanasia,’” said FACE executive director Danae Davis. “So, when a pet is tragically put to sleep for a treatable medical condition that the pet parent can’t afford at the time of the emergency.”

There’s still some time to grab one of the last spots for the golf tournament, but everyone is welcome to come and check it out, and take part in the dinner happening Monday night. To reserve your spot, head to FACE's website.

Don’t forget to bring your dog!