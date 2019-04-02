Doctor Who Wrote One-Third of SDUSD Vaccine Exemptions Defends Record

MILL VALLEY, CA - JANUARY 26: In this photo illustration, vials of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are displayed on a counter at a Walgreens Pharmacy on January 26, 2015 in Mill Valley, California. An outbreak of measles in California has grown to 68 cases with 48 of the cases being linked to people who had visited Disneyland. Nine additional cases have been reported in five states and Mexico. (Photo by Illustration Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Mainstream medicine says there's no question that childhood vaccines save lives and prevent outbreaks of serious disease.

But despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, skeptics still insist vaccines are dangerous and can actually cause autism and other illnesses.

Those parents can in some cases get a medical exemption from vaccinations required to attend school in California.

NBC 7’s media partner, the Voice of San Diego (VOSD), found that the San Diego Unified School District has approved 486 medical exemptions to the vaccine requirement, since 2015.

Doctor Criticized for Helping Families Avoid Vaccines

Dr. Tara Zandvliet, with South Park Doctor, is facing backlash after helping families avoid getting vaccinations. NBC 7's Mari Payton has more. (Published Monday, March 18, 2019)

Public records obtained from the SDUSD by VOSD, reveal that Dr. Tara Zandvliet has written nearly one-third of those exemptions.

On Tuesday she told NBC 7 she's not an "anti-vax" doctor. In fact, she said she administers vaccines every day and that her own children are fully vaccinated.

Referring to her patients, she said, “They are paying me for my time, they are paying me for my opinion they are not paying me for a result.”

According to Zandvliet’s website, children will be considered for an exemption if four relatives in their extended family have one of several autoimmune conditions.

Hives, food, bee sting and other allergies might also qualify a student for an exemption.

Critics say Dr. Zandvliet's basis for an exemption is based on an unproven theory that a family history of allergies or autoimmune disease is a medically acceptable reason to avoid a vaccine.

Calif. Debates Vaccine Exemptions as Measles Cases Rise

With more reported cases of measles in 2019 so far than in all of 2018 in the U.S., California is debating vaccination exemptions. NBC 7's Alex Presha has more. (Published Monday, April 1, 2019)

“It’s another example of somebody basing a decision -- in her case to issue a medical exemption -- based on a theory with no evidence,” said Dr. Mark Sawyer, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Rady Children’s Hospital.

“In the meantime, I’ve got lots of evidence that by letting our immunization rates drop, she’s creating a problem, because we’re seeing these outbreaks of disease,” Dr. Sawyer told NBC 7.

Dr. Zandvliet, whose office is in South Park, said she’s being unfairly vilified for helping families navigate what she said are the complicated medical issues surrounding childhood vaccines.

She noted that she rejects seven of every 10 requests for vaccine exemptions and said she often counsels patients to have their children vaccinated for some or all childhood diseases.

Dr. Zandvliet also said she has vaccinated close to 100 children for measles so far this year.

“Diseases kill, vaccines can too. That’s science. You can’t eliminate either risk, so we are going to have medical exemptions, we are going to have vaccines.”

San Diego Explained: Vaccines

There is a new brand new effort to update the law on vaccinations. It's a reaction to Voice of San Diego's reporting about vaccine exemptions in San Diego's largest school district. NBC 7's Catherine Garcia breaks it all down in this San Diego Explained. (Published Thursday, March 28, 2019)

Dr.Zandvliet also said part of the reason she approves more exemptions than other doctors is that she is in private practice.

“I have more freedom to do what is medically necessary for each of these patients. I don't have an administration telling me what may be appropriate or may or may not be supported by the higher-ups.”

One outspoken “anti-vaxxer” told NBC 7 that Dr. Zandvliet refused to give her children a medical exemption, based solely on her child’s asthma diagnosis.