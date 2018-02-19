Deputies Will Post at San Marcos High School After District Finds Unsubstantiated ShootingThreat - NBC 7 San Diego
Deputies Will Post at San Marcos High School After District Finds Unsubstantiated ShootingThreat

The school district said Monday that the threat was based on social media rumors.

By Rafael Avitabile

Published at 10:55 PM PST on Feb 19, 2018 | Updated at 10:57 PM PST on Feb 19, 2018

    NBC 7

    The San Marcos Unified School District (SMUSD) said that there will be an increased law enforcement presence at San Marcos High School Tuesday as authorities investigate a possible shooting threat.

    The district said Monday that the threat was based on social media rumors and was found to be unsubstantiated.

    "While these rumors are unsubstantiated at this point we are taking them seriously," a statement from the district superintendent, Melissa Hunt, read in part.

    Hunt's statement said that there would be an increased law enforcement presence at the campus and in the community.

    "The district is in constant communication with law enforcement and will be sharing information as we receive it," Hunt said. "Your students will be safe at school."

    Hunt said the district was alerted to the threat rumors by members of the community.

