District Attorney: Opioids surpass all other drugs for first time as number one overdose killer

Hydrocodone-APAP. Hydrocodone is an opioid derived from codeine and thebaine. Hydrocodone is an orally active narcotic analgesic (pain reliever) and antitussive (cough suppressant). Shown here are generic pills that contain 10 mg of hydrocodone and 325 mg of acetaminophen (paracetamol). The trade name for this combination is Norco.

There are more opioid-related drug deaths and crime in San Diego now than ever before, the District Attorney warned Friday.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2017 were up nearly 7 percent from 2016. Preliminary data shows more than 72,000 Americans died last year from overdoses.

San Diego County District Attorney, Summer Stephan said it is no different locally, as opioid overdoses and drug-related crimes continue to spike.

“Here in San Diego this year for the first time, the overdose deaths from opioids has surpassed every kind of drug, including methamphetamine,” said Stephan. “We’ve had over 250 overdose deaths related to opioids.”

The DA said the spike this year is coming from an increase in consumption and addiction to legally prescribed painkillers. Stephan said it only takes five days to get addicted to pills like Vicodin and Oxycontin.

Robberies of convenience stores that sell pharmaceutical products in San Diego, like CVS, have doubled in the last year, Stephan added.

She said her office is working around the clock to try to keep drugs from illegally being brought over the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Cartels will bring drugs here through tunnels, drones, by strapping them onto children who walk across the border,” said Stephan.

Cartels will give children quick cash to do dangerous and illegal drug transportation jobs that could be deadly. More and more minors are being arrested for carrying fentanyl and heroin.