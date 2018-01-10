DexCom Reports Big Increase in Q4 Revenue

San Diego-based DexCom in unaudited financial results reported a 27 percent year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenue, as well as a rosy outlook for 2018.

For the glucose monitoring company, unaudited revenue was $218 million during the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31. In the entire year, DexCom expects unaudited revenue to come to $715 million, a 25 percent increase over 2016.

"We are very pleased with our full year performance, with momentum building as worldwide revenue growth accelerated in the fourth quarter. DexCom also accomplished a number of key milestones during 2017, including a significant increase in international sales, our initial Medicare launch, and the initiation and expansion of a number of key strategic partnerships," said Kevin Sayer, DexCom's president and CEO.

The company anticipates further growth in 2018, with about $830 to $850 million in revenue.