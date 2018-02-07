Woman Shoots Fiancé, Self in El Cajon Apartment: EPD

NBC 7's Melissa Adan has the latest details of a deadly shooting at an apartment building in El Cajon. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

A woman and man who were shot, one fatally, in an El Cajon apartment complex were engaged to be married, according to new details released by the El Cajon Police Department (EPD) Wednesday.

When the El Cajon Police Department (EPD) arrived at the Park Royale apartment complex in the 100 block of West Park Avenue at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, police discovered a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified by family as Brandi Duhamell, had a gunshot wound to her chest, EPD Lt. W. Miller said. Her fiancé, Xavier Valdez, had been shot in the leg and was attempting to resuscitate her.

EPD's investigation determined that the Duhamell had shot Valdez in the leg with a handgun, before turning the gun on herself.

2 Shot, 1 Killed at El Cajon Apartment Complex

Neighbors were just feet away from gunfire that rang out in an El Cajon apartment building Tuesday night. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews has the story. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018)

Duhamell died at the scene.

Valdez was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The apartment complex was cordoned off with police tape into the early hours Wednesday as officers investigated the incident.

Duhamell's sister, Shannon Sullivan, told NBC 7 Wednesday the couple had a fight before the shooting.

Valdez wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday that he loved Duhamell and would always carry her in his heart.