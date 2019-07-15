San Diegans expecting to beat an inland heat wave at the beach will be met Monday with big waves and strong rip currents, the National Weather Service said.

Surf will be above average and strong rip currents will develop at San Diego and Orange County beaches through Tuesday. Waves will average 2 to 5 feet with some swells reaching 6 feet, though no warning was issued.

Meanwhile in the deserts, an excessive heat warning was still in effect for San Diego's deserts until 8 p.m. Monday.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said temperatures would reach nearly 115 degrees during the day in the far East County.

A cool down was expected to begin Wednesday, bringing more comfortable temperatures through the weekend.