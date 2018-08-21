Derwin James Close to Securing Starting Role

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Derwin James of FSU poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being picked #17 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

When the commissioner went to the podium about four months ago and said “with the 17th pick in the 2018 NFL draft the Los Angeles Chargers select…Derwin James safety Florida State,” right away analysts predicted James would be the steal of the draft. If the last few weeks of training camp are any indication, they may be right.

During mini-camp James was starting to get his feet wet by getting some time with the starters. Head coach Anthony Lynn told everyone that he wanted to see how James would adapt to the speed and pads portion of training camp. The rookie safety missed the first few days of training camp after sustaining a hamstring injury during individual workouts in the month off between mini-camp and training camp. Since then he has been the talk of camp.

“I think what he is going through right now is if he’s in the classroom and the meeting room and you [ask him questions] that he can answer them. He’s on it,” explained defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. “Now, it’s coming out on the field and putting it together. He’s in that phase right now, but its coming. If he makes a mistake, he knows right now. It’s just that next step, which you see sometimes with young guys. You have to work not to think anymore, and he’s kind of at that stage.”

In the first two preseason games, the Florida State product has yet to start, but when he comes in with the second unit you can tell he is in the game. It hasn’t been all perfect, James has been beat in practice and he has missed tackles during games, but the next time he’s up it seems like he learned from his previous mistake.

Ever since the start of the week, the rookie has been starting at strong safety, which means Jahleel Addae has been moved to free safety. At times, the team will have Addae as the only safety and James will be right on the opposing teams tight end. Something James will need to do often this year especially going up against Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Tennessee Titans Delanie Walker and Oakland Raiders Jared Cook.

During the team’s 11-on-11 drill portion of practice on Monday quarterback Philip Rivers dropped back and threw a pass to tight end Virgil Green that James read all the way. He popped it up to himself, picked it off, and ran it back to the house for six.

“Every day the kid (James) just makes another play,” said Lynn. “He’s getting better and better. We’re really confident that he’s on the right track. I don’t know if he’s going to be that day one, but right now he’s competing.”

The Chargers coaching staff says they don’t want to rush any of the rookies into starting roles unless they have earned it. Well, if James continues to shine the way he has so far, expect that to happen sooner rather than later.

NUTS AND BOLTS

•Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward went off with an apparent hamstring injury when covering Mike Williams towards the end of practice on Tuesday. Hayward walked off under his own power to the trainer’s tent. Coach Lynn said Hayward told him he was fine.

•The team got some good news as cornerback Trevor Williams returned to practice after being out of action since August 1st when he sustained an ankle injury. Rookie defensive tackle Justin Jones returned to practice as well. He has been out for two weeks with an ankle injury. Lynn said he won’t give an definitive answer to whether either will play on Saturday against the New Orleans Saints.

•Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is still out with a foot injury. The defensive end has yet to play a preseason snap and the way things are looking he might not. Thanks to Bosa’s absence the coaches have been able to give guys like Isaac Rochell, Whitney Richardson, and Chris Landrum.