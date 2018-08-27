Deputy Responding to Call Collides With Car in Vista Intersection

A San Diego County Sheriff's Department patrol car was running lights and siren responding to a call Sunday when the deputy behind the wheel entered a Vista intersection and collided with another vehicle.

Deputies were on their way to investigate a stabbing just after 3 p.m. when the patrol car collided with a 2017 Lexus NX200T that had entered the intersection at E Bobier Drive and E Vista Way.

The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

A man and a woman in the Lexus were rushed to Palomar Medical center to be treated for complaints of pain, deputies said.

The deputy was rushed to Palomar Medical Center to be evaluated.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department Vista Traffic Division will investigate the cause of the collision.