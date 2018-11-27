2 Deputies Charged With Assault in Vista Arrest Investigation

Warning: This video may be disturbing to some viewers

Two San Diego County sheriff's deputies face criminal charges in the May arrest of a Vista man and his father that sparked outrage in the community.

Deputy Nicholas Morgan and Deputy Joshua Nahan will both face criminal charges in the Monday, May 7th arrest in Vista.

Gerardo Martinez, Jr. and his father were arrested on Monday, May 7, after deputies were called to a domestic violence incident.

A neighbor captured the arrest on video and posted to Facebook.

In the 22-second video, two deputies walked a handcuffed Gerardo Martinez Sr. down a walkway and pushed him head first into a wooden fence.

While deputies were walking Martinez Sr., two other deputies were attempting to take his son into custody on the ground.

One of the deputies was seen striking Martinez Jr. in the back of the head as he lay face down on the concrete.

Deputies were heard telling him to "stop fighting."

Morgan, 27, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault without lawful necessity by an officer and faces two years behind bars if convicted, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Nahan, 31, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault without lawful necessity by an officer and faces one year in jail if convicted.

The day after the arrest, the sheriff's department said the deputies were responding to a call involving a domestic violence victim who was being held against her will.

"After initial review by command staff, two deputies were placed on paid administrative assignment pending an internal investigation. As we continue to gather and evaluate the facts of this case, the internal review might change in scope," the statement said.

The SDSO said it would be reviewing the deputies’ body-worn camera footage as part of its investigation.

"The family here is very hurt," defense attorney Francisco Aldona said in an earlier interview. "They're Americans. They want justice. They want not only to teach the police they can't do that to them, to their family but to all citizens of Vista.

Martinez Sr. was charged with obstructing a public officer and bailed out days later. The charge was dropped.

The younger Martinez was initially booked on false imprisonment, domestic violence, assault and resisting arrest charges. The resisting arrest charge was later dropped.

He pleaded guilty in July to one felony count of corporal injury of a roommate or spouse. He was sentenced to four years of probation.