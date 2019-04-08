Deputies Searching for Man Who Shot Driver on SB SR-67 in Lakeside

Deputies are searching for the gunman who shot and wounded a driver on State Route 67 in Lakeside.

The shooting happened in southbound lanes of the highway near the Winter Gardens Boulevard overpass.

The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, possibly on his left arm.

A white Honda hatchback sedan at the scene of the shooting had at least one bullet hole in its rear quarter panel, and blood spatter was seen on its rear bumper as well as the front bumper of a white SUV that appeared to have rear-ended the Honda.

Investigators did not have a description of the suspect.

One lane of the highway in the area of the shooting scene was closed down.

No other information was available.

