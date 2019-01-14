The San Diego Sheriff's Department is asking for the help of the public in finding two women they say burglarized a gym in Vista.

Deputies said the burglary happened on January 7 sometime between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

According to investigators, an unknown suspect cut the lock off a locker at Planet Fitness located at 1980 University Drive in the city of Vista.

A credit card was stolen and used to purchase $1,000 worth of Visa gift cards at Walgreens at 310 Sycamore Avenue, investigators added.

The suspects were seen driving to Walgreens in a silver, 4-door Mercedes with no front license plate.

Suspect #1 is described as a black adult woman with a heavy build. She has long hair and weighs approximately 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black, long sleeved shirt and camouflage leggings.

Suspect #2 is described as a black adult woman with a medium build. She has long hair and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink top with blue and white leggings.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

If you recognize the suspects or car, please call the Vista Sheriff's Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.