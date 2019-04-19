Child Accidentally Shot in Fallbrook: SDSO

SkyRanger7 captured these images at the scene of an accidental shooting in Fallbrook Friday that left a child wounded. (Published 53 minutes ago)

Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that injured a child on the 900 block of Santa Margarita Drive, north of E. Mission Road.

The child, a girl whose age is unknown at this time, was life-flighted to Rady Children's Hospital, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

At least four deputy SUV's were seen outside the home. Deputies were seen investigating an RV parked in the driveway. The SDSO says the gun involved has been safely recovered.

A medevac helicopter landed at a nearby baseball field and left a short time later.

Santa Margarita Drive was blocked off by deputies at Dolstra Lane and Box Canyon Road to the north and at Porter Street to the south.

The scene is about a block north of the Fallbrook Public Utility District building on E. Mission Road.

North County Fire Protection District personnel also responded.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.