Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    Pedestrian Hurt in Hit-and-Run Crash in Vista

    The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Vista that left a pedestrian hurt Monday. 

    Deputies were called to the intersection of W. Vista Way and Melrose Drive, just north of state Route 78 at about 4:30 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. 

    When Deputies arrived, no vehicles were at the scene but one person was injured. SDSO said they are looking for a light-colored SUV and a silver sedan.

    Medics transported the injured person to Palomar Hospital in unknown condition. 

    SDSO has cordoned off a section of W. Vista Way as they investigate. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

