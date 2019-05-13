Pedestrian Hurt in Hit-and-Run Crash in Vista

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Vista that left a pedestrian hurt Monday.

Deputies were called to the intersection of W. Vista Way and Melrose Drive, just north of state Route 78 at about 4:30 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When Deputies arrived, no vehicles were at the scene but one person was injured. SDSO said they are looking for a light-colored SUV and a silver sedan.

Medics transported the injured person to Palomar Hospital in unknown condition.

SDSO has cordoned off a section of W. Vista Way as they investigate.

No other information was available.

