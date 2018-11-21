Deputies Hunting Suspect in String of Damaging Burglaries Across Vista

A series of burglaries and attempts in Vista have San Diego Sheriff’s Department investigators on the lookout for a suspect who was caught on surveillance cameras in several places.

The man’s identity is still a mystery, which has led Crime Stoppers to offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Sheriff's investigators say between Oct. 25 and Nov. 20, the man broke into or tried to break into five Vista businesses, each within a few miles of each other. They say the locations the suspect targets and the things he steals seem random.

He was spotted at the Tiki Mobile Home Park on Olive Avenue twice. In his first visit, he was seen on camera trying to break into the office through a restroom window. On the second visit he forced open a utility room door then stole a wood-carved tiki stump. It's worth about 60 dollars.

"I haven't seen him here,” resident Kyle McNabb said. “I meet a lot of people everybody is friendly here all the tenants and I've never seen him here."

He’s also suspected of taking cash and an i-Pod Touch from the Tabacinic Chabad Jewish Center.

Three days later, while the business was still open, he broke into the soda machines at a trampoline amusement Park called Get Air and got away with $500.

Deputies say he returned Nov. 5 – this time with a mask -- and damaged the front doors trying to get into Get Air and Wholesale Sports which are in the same building. He cut Wi-Fi and security camera power lines.

His last stop, according to deputies, was Tuesday at the Maximum Recycling Center where he stole $1,175 in pocket change.

It's been 24 hours since the last time he was seen on a security camera. In all, Sheriff's Investigators estimate the thief stole $1,500 in cash and another $400 in merchandise, which is less than what it will cost the victimized businesses to repair the damaged caused by the break-ins.

The thief is described as approximately 5 feet 8 to 5 feet 11 inches tall with a thin build. He has a distinct tattoo on his left forearm and he usually wears glasses and a flat billed ball cap.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.