Deputies Find Box of Kittens in Rubble After Lilac Fire

Deputies patrolling the rubble after the Lilac Fire ravaged parts of the North County made a heartwarming rescue.

A box of kittens was found Friday in the Bonsall area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The kittens were turned over to County Animal Services.

They are too young to be kept at a shelter and were handed over to a foster home, Dan DeSousa, with the County Animal Services Department, told NBC 7.

All three kittens are healthy.

At this time, they are is not looking for the people who left them behind.

"These people could have been running for their lives," said DeSousa. "Or they could have not been home at the time."

The Lilac Fire sparked amid extreme fire weather conditions Thursday morning around 11: 20 a.m near the Interstate 15 and State Route 76 interchange in San Diego’s North County. By Thursday night, the fire had spread to 4,100 acres and was zero percent contained.

Friday evening, Cal Fire said the fire was 15 percent contained and holding at 4,100 acres. It destroyed 105 structures and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate their homes.