Deputies Called to Alpine School for Student Threat

An Alpine elementary school principal called the San Diego County Sheriff's Department Friday to report a threat made by one student against another.

Deputies were called to Shadow Hills Elementary on Harbison Canyon Road just before 12:30 p.m.

The principal told deputies one student threatened another student. There were no drugs or weapons found, deputies said.

Alpine Union School District Superintendent Richard Newman said the threat was not credible and no student was ever in danger.

Classes were not disrupted.

The school is part of the Alpine Union Elementary School District which serves an estimated 1,700 students.