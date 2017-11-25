Dense Fog Could Delay Travelers Returning From Thanksgiving

As travelers return home from Thanksgiving, the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for San Diego.

Visibility will drop down to a quarter of a mile or less in areas of dense fog, which includes the coastline and up to 10 miles inland.

The advisory went into effect at 4 p.m. Saturday and continues until 10 a.m. Sunday, creating hazardous road conditions and possible flight delays. Several flights were delayed at Lindbergh Filed, but it wasn’t clear if they were caused by the fog.

Otherwise, arrivals and departures at the airport are operating normally, but visibility for pilots is expected to drop.



